Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.29.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

