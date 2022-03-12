AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.
RERE opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. AiHuiShou International has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $18.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
