Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Air China alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.