AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 1.3% Higher

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.40). 241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87.
AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)
