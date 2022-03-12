AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 1.3% Higher

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.40 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.40). 241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.87.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

