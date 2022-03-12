Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 989,933 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 14.3% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $290,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.71. 39,271,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675,516. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.