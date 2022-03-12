Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Shares of Alico stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.57. Alico has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

