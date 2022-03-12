Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

ALGS opened at $2.59 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

