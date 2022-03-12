Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Up to $5.81

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.97. Allbirds shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 3,741 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $5,278,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $4,631,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $9,490,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
