Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) Insider Neeta Patel Buys 194 Shares of Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel bought 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £494.70 ($648.19).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 164 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £495.28 ($648.95).

On Monday, January 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 153 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £494.19 ($647.52).

Allianz Technology Trust stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.34) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a one year low of GBX 233.49 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 378.85 ($4.96). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.61.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

