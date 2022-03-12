Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.
AMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 in the last 90 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
