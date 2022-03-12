Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $143.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

AMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $942,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

