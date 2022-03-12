Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE AAMC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $31.89.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.