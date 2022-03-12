Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDLY opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Amada has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.38.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

