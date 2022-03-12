Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDLY opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.46. Amada has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.38.
About Amada (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.