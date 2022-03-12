AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CMO Stephen A. Colanero Sells 69,005 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMC stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

