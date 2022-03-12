American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Evolent Health by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,326 shares of company stock worth $1,880,018. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

