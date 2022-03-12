American International Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

MGY opened at $22.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

