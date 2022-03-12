American International Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,172 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

