American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MP Materials by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,636,876 shares of company stock valued at $202,934,740 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 3.10.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

