American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Decreased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.47. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

