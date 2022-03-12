American International Group Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPC opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

