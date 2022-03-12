American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.78. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $20.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $153,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $411,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

