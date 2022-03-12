American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,445 shares changing hands.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

