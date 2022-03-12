American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of American Vanguard worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at $1,506,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 33,674 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 224.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:AVD opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

