AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMERISAFE’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Its revenues have remained under pressure due to soft pricing and lower net premiums earned. In 2021, its top line declined 6.9% year over year. AMERISAFE’s investment income is also dropping. The figure declined 13.4% last year. The company is exposed to product concentration and stiff competition. This can keep its pricing under pressure, undermining its solid policy retention rates. Although, it has a clean balance sheet with no debt, which is a great pillar for its business growth, falling free cash flows indicates growing weakness in its operations. The metric declined in each of the last four years, which is concerning. Also, rising operating expenses are eating into its profits. Given these headwinds, AMERISAFE is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AMSF opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $910.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 109.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

