Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

