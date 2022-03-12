Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

AMRS stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

