Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.
AMRS stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
