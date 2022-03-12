Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.81 million to $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $45.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $208.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $509.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director Drew C. Brees purchased 3,625 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 207.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

