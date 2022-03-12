Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 329,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,643. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

