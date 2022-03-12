Analysts Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Paychex posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

