Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

