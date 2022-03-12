Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.35 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will post sales of $200.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $200.70 million. Exterran posted sales of $151.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $644.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.00 million to $644.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $796.30 million, with estimates ranging from $763.60 million to $829.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

EXTN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 927,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,842. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

In related news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the third quarter worth $168,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

