Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,158 shares of company stock worth $4,720,091 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $65,446,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 646.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

