Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOI. Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 251,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 83,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 176,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a PE ratio of -267.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

