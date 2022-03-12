Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Target Price at $100.25

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,436,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

