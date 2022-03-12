Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $24.91

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.01. 7,892,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,465,865. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.