Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $112.57

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

