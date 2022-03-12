AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,537,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 35.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after buying an additional 215,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

