AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $28.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.
AU has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.
Shares of AU opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.
About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
