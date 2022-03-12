Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANIK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a PE ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

