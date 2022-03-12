Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a growth of 6,959.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ANNMF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Anima has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Anima from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.40 ($5.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

