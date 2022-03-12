ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $319,242.00

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and $319,242.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.17 or 0.06585735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.79 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 103,260,692 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

