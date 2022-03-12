Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.13% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -101.15%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

