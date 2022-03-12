Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3,764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

