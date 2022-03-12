Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $170.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a top pick rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

