Arcadia Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
