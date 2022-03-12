Arcadia Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,848 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 240 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of -0.47. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

