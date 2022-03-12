Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Ares Capital has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $4,844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

