Aries Wealth Management Invests $801,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $197.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

