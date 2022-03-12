Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 229,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $24.44 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

