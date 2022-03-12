Aries Wealth Management Takes $1.50 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $147.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

