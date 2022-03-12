Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIZ. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000.
ARIZ stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Arisz Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.
Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
