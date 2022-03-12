ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25.

